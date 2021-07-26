Average price of a gallon of gas in Rhode Island drops

**FILE**A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island has dropped a penny in the past week, but to continue falling, several factors will need to occur.

AAA Northeast said Monday that the Rhode Island per-gallon average has dropped to $3.03, which is 12 cents lower than the national average but 89 cents higher than that in-state average one year ago.

A spokesperson says for pump prices to decline more, OPEC will need to follow through with production increases, crude will need to sell consistently at lower prices and the market will need to adjust to the potential resurgence of COVID-19.

