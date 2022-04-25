(WPRI) — Gas prices have trickled down some after breaking records a few weeks ago, but they’re still causing headaches for consumers across the country.

The national average stands at $4.12 per gallon, according to AAA, which is down from the average of $4.24 a month ago.

Rhode Island’s average gas price rose to $4.09 per gallon since dipping below $4 for the first time since the beginning of March. Massachusetts is currently averaging $4.13 per gallon.

Now, some on Capitol Hill are calling for an investigation into possible price gouging.

Some, like Sen. Chuck Schumer, say corporate greed is partially to blame, accusing oil companies of using the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine as an excuse to rise costs.

Schumer says he expects President Joe Biden’s pick for the Federal Trade Commission will be confirmed sometime this week, giving Democrats a 3-2 majority on the agency, so they can investigate.

“Go after the oil companies and go after gouging,” he explained. “It’s not the moms and pops who run these gas stations who are at fault. It’s their corporate parent.”

In the meantime, the American Petroleum Institute says gas prices are not set by specific oil companies, instead saying supply and demand are what dictate the cost of gas.