EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The cost of gas is starting to come down locally after Russia’s attack on Ukraine caused prices to reach all-time highs.

After hitting a record $4.33, the national average has fallen to $4.25 per gallon, according to the latest report from AAA.

The average price in Rhode Island is down 13 cents from last week to $4.22 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price fell nine cents to $4.26 per gallon.

According to AAA, demand for gasoline is currently lower than usual, which is likely due to the higher prices.

“Usually this time of year, with warmer weather and longer days, we’d see an uptick in gasoline demand as more people hit the road,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast’s Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs.

Maguire added that as geopolitical tensions continue, drivers can expect to see further fluctuations in fuel costs.

The national average is currently 72 cents higher than a month ago and $1.37 higher than it was a year ago.