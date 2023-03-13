FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices have risen in most places in the U.S. in the past week, according to AAA Northeast.

The average price per gallon in Rhode Island reached $3.29, marking an increase of a nickel. The average price in Massachusetts rose by 2 cents, matching the Ocean State at $3.29 per gallon.

The national average climbed 7 cents in the last week to $3.47 per gallon.

“Less expensive oil and fewer people fueling usually combine to lower pump prices,” Diana Gugliotta, AAA Northeast director of public affairs, said. “However, there is some upward pricing pressure at the moment due to the switch to summer blend gasoline, which may add about five to ten cents per gallon. But if demand and oil costs remain low, this recent price bounce may fade.”