PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The average cost of gasoline across the U.S. has soared in the past week as the war in Ukraine drives up the price of crude oil on the international market.

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up 5 cents from last week averaging $3.59 per gallon, according to AAA.

Monday’s gas price is 23 cents higher than a month ago, AAA added, and 96 cents higher at this time last year.

“Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast.

“Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers,” Albert continued.

In Massachusetts, the average gas price is up 8 cents from last week, averaging $3.62 per gallon. It’s 24 cents higher than a month ago and 98 cents higher than this time last year.

AAA said that the oil market spiked prices to $100 per barrel before going back to the mid-$90s, which is leading to higher prices at the pump.

Rhode Island’s gas prices are 2 cents lower than the national average, while Massachusetts’ gas prices are 1 cent higher.