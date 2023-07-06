PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Housing has joined the Housing Resources Commission and the cities of Providence, Pawtucket, and Woonsocket to combat homelessness in the state.

Gov. Dan McKee announced that the state’s Consolidated Homeless Fund (CHF) will provide approximately $9.4 million in resources to groups who work in homelessness prevention.

The funding can be used to operate emergency shelters, conduct homeless outreach, provide case management services, make rent payments through rapid rehousing programs, or pursue other related projects, according to McKee.

The funding will be available for projects between Oct. 2023 and Sept. 2024.

“Our ongoing effort to address homelessness in Rhode Island is unwavering,” McKee said in a release. “We invite service providers and communities to bring forth their best approaches and proposals, and we encourage any organization with new ideas to apply.”

The state is now accepting applications, which will be evaluated on the extent to which they follow the following principles:

Reducing unsheltered homelessness with an emphasis on the upcoming winter

Emphasizing housing-oriented and permanent solutions

Offering high-quality, client-oriented approaches

Pursuing sustainability, cost-effectiveness, and responsible stewardship of resources

Contributing to data sharing, and data-driven decision-making

Applications are due Aug. 3 for most projects and by Aug. 31 for seasonal warming centers and shelters.

The Department of Housing will hold several information sessions for those interested applying in for the funds, with the first one starting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

More information about the fund and applications can be found here.