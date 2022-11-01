PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Home heating worries have been growing across the country with the Department of Energy projecting sharp rises in costs this winter.

It’s a concern for many as we head into the colder months. We’re now hearing more from local energy officials about the issue.

Todd Bianco of the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission said local residents will be seeing those changes on their next bill.

“If you’re a typical residential heating customer, you will see about, over the course of a year, about a 9.7 percent increase, which works out to about 90 dollars over the course of a year,” he said.

The change comes after Rhode island Energy implemented a 47 percent hike in electricity rates last month, meaning most customers are paying about 50 dollars more per month.

Bianco told 12 News it’s typical for winter energy rates to be higher compared to the summer, but that the difference is anything but standard this year.

“This is certainly a historic year,” he said. “It’s an unfortunate situation with the market in New England.”

Bianco said there are a number of factors driving the historic change but that the largest one is likely the war in Ukraine.

In Massachusetts, National Grid said most residential electric customers will see a 64 percent increase in their monthly bill this winter.

And while Eversource plans to file its rate change proposal later this month, the company is warning of a potential 40 percent bill increase due to the tight supply of oil.

“We worry a great deal about electricity supply in this region because it’s driven by gas and oil,” said Eversource CEO Joseph Nolan Jr.