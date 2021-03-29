$33.5M heading to 8 RI community health centers to expand access to vaccines

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — More of the $1.9 trillion stimulus money is making its way to Rhode Island on Monday.

Rhode Island’s vaccination program is set to receive $33.5 million across eight community health centers aimed at getting minority populations and essential workers vaccinated.

Here’s the break down of which health communities will be receiving money, and how much:

Blackstone Valley Community Health Care, Inc. (Pawtucket): $4 million

Comprehensive Community Action (CCAP) Family Health Services (Cranston): $3 million

East Bay Community Action Program (Newport): $2.4 million

Northwest Community Health Care (Pascoag): $2.8 million

Providence Community Health Centers (Providence): $9.7 million

Thundermist Health Center (Woonsocket): $8.4 million

Tri-County Community Action Agency (Johnston): $1.6 million

Wood River Health Services, Inc. (Hope Valley): $1.4 million

According to a release from Sen. Jack Reed’s office, the money is Rhode Island’s piece of the $6 billion President Joe Biden earmarked for community health care centers nationwide last week.

Members of the state’s Congressional Delegation says it’s about access and outreach.

In the meantime, the fifth state-run mass vaccination site opened in Woonsocket Sunday at the old Sears building where 400 people were vaccinated.

“They’re all talking about the light at the end of the tunnel. They’re doing their part, we’re making the vaccine available. We’re kind of taking it that last mile and getting it into their arms and people are very excited,” Executive Officer of the Medical Reserve Corporation Brooke Lawrence said.

The goal with this fund is to get people across all ethnicities excited about getting a vaccine.

The announcement is set to be made at CCAP on Plainfield Pike at Noon with Sen. Reed, Congressman Jim Langevin, and President of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Providence branch Jim Vincent.