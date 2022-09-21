PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local fire departments are getting more federal funding to “enhance public safety,” Rhode Island’s congressional delegation announced Wednesday.

The three fire departments getting the funding are Providence, Cranston, and Middletown. The money will be used to purchase new vehicles and communications equipment, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Jack Reed.

Providence Fire Department: $1,329,456 for a new ambulance and specialized washer and dryer machines to clean chemicals from gear

Cranston Fire Department: $1 million for a new aerial ladder fire truck

Middletown Fire Department: $383,810 for new radios and base, portable, and mobile repeaters

The funds were granted through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, Reed’s office said.

“When there is an accident or emergency, our firefighters and first responders can mean the difference between life and death for the people who need their services,” Reed added. “I commend all these communities and fire departments for putting together strong applications.”

Several other fire departments and EMS divisions received funding in the past several weeks, including Smithfield, Lime Rock, Tiverton, Cumberland, Western Coventry, East Greenwich, Exeter, Johnston, North Kingstown, Manville, and Warwick.