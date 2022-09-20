WASHINGTON (WPRI) — The White House announced Tuesday that more than 209,000 Rhode Islanders are eligible for student debt relief from the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program. Another 1.2 million are eligible in Massachusetts.

About 133,900 Rhode Islanders and 813,000 in Massachusetts are eligible non-Pell Grant borrowers. The remaining 75,300 in Rhode Island and 401,000 in Massachusetts are eligible Pell Grant borrowers.

Pell Grant recipients are eligible for up to $20,000 in relief, while other borrowers are eligible for up to $10,000.

The White House expects that more than 40 million borrowers in total are eligible for its student debt relief plan, and nearly 20 million borrowers could see their entire remaining balance discharged. Payments are still set to resume in 2023.

For more information, visit studentaid.gov.