12 Responds: Will help be available for evicted families after moratorium ends?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A ban on non-payment evictions in Rhode Island is set to expire Dec. 31, and some are worried about what’s to come after that deadline passes.

One 12 News viewer wrote into 12 Responds: “Are any accommodations being made for homeless individuals who are not COVID-19 positive or families who may face eviction after December 31?“

“I think this crisis really illustrates the importance of housing and how broken it is … was before, and just is completely broken now,” said Caitlin Frumerie, executive director of the Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless.

According to Frumerie, the state has invested resources in shelters and hotels to try and support and house people through the winter, but she stressed that more needs to be done.

“There’s not enough resources, unfortunately, and we’re very concerned about the eviction crisis and it’s a concern, really, for both the people that are living in those places that may have to leave and landlords too,” she explained. “It’s not just a need to extend the moratorium, but it’s to make sure there’s rent relief.”

Even with the moratorium, Frumerie said evictions are still happening. In fact, she said Tuesday there were 35 households seeking shelter support, and the number of people living outside has tripled.

“For a really long time in Rhode Island, we have underinvested in homelessness and particularly affordable housing,” she said. “We’re the only state in New England that doesn’t have a dedicated line item in the budget for affordable housing.”

“A lot of what I think people are experiencing now is a wall that we’re hitting because we just underinvested in this for so long,” Frumerie continued.

Frumerie said she’s concerned what will happen to some people after Dec. 31.

“The resources aren’t enough, aren’t complete, and really need to be committed from both the federal government and the state government,” she added.

The Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless can be reached 365 days a year for at (401) 721-5685. They can help with immediate housing needs, and you can also call 211 for other resources and help.