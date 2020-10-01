12 Responds: Will Americans get another stimulus check?

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As millions of Americans continue to struggle to make ends meet, many are wondering whether they’ll receive more financial help from the federal government.

One viewer wrote into 12 Responds, asking: “Will there be another $1200 stimulus check coming?“

As of Thursday, the answer to that question is: possibly.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have been discussing a stimulus bill which could include another one-time payment and relief for many Americans.

The HEROES Act was passed by House Democrats in May, but it came to a halt in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Now, a revised bill called the “Updated HEROES Act” is $1.2 trillion less than the original proposal but would restore the extra $600 weekly in unemployment relief that ended in July, and would also include another round of stimulus checks for adults in low- and middle-income families.

But questions also remain about the first round of stimulus payments. Another viewer wrote: “I have not received my $1200 stimulus direct deposit yet. Why?”

It could be because the government doesn’t have your banking information. In June, 12 News reported that 4 million Americans were sent their stimulus money in the form of a prepaid debit card.

You can check the status of your payment here or, if you didn’t file for taxes, apply through the non-filers portal on the IRS website. You have until October 15.

It’s unclear at this time if the Updated HEROES Act will pass.