12 Responds: Why is the DLT saying I’m not eligible for unemployment?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Many Rhode Islanders have told 12 Responds they’re having trouble accessing their unemployment benefits and getting in contact with the Department of Labor and Training (DLT).

Denise Petrone works as a special needs school bus driver year-round in Westerly and had been out of work due to COVID-19.

She wrote into 12 Responds, asking: “I received unemployment since school was closed. Now I’m told they aren’t sure I was eligible. Why am I not receiving the last two weeks?”

Petrone said she just wants answers from the DLT.

“I’ve gone a whole month without anything without being able to pay my bills,” she said. “I did collect starting the end of March and all through the summer.”

Petrone said she didn’t have a problem collecting her unemployment benefits until the end of August.

“I still haven’t gotten my last two weeks of unemployment or the $900 stimulus [Lost Wages Assistance] that we were all given,” she added.

In an email, DLT Spokesperson Margaux Fontaine said adjudication may be a reason for Petrone not receiving her benefits.

“Adjudication happens when a person’s eligibility for unemployment insurance is in question,” she wrote.

Fontaine said Petrone’s claim was flagged because of how she filled it out, saying she works for Westerly Public Schools but answered “no” when asked if she’s a school employee.

Petrone said she went back to work on Sept. 14.

A decision on Petrone’s claim will be made this week, according to Fontaine. If it’s in her favor, she’ll be back paid what she’s owed.