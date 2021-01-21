12 Responds: Why can’t I reach the DLT for help with my unemployment benefits?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to hear from viewers who say they’ve been unable to reach anyone from the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training (DLT) to fix a problem with their unemployment benefits.

New data released Thursday by the DLT shows the state’s unemployment rate increased to 8.1% last month, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than this time last year. The agency says the statewide pause and added restrictions led to a decline in 6,300 jobs in December.

Despite what the data shows, DLT Director Scott Jensen said the numbers are trending with the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate, which has been on the decline.

“We’ve got to keep up the masks, keep up social distancing,” he urged.

Several viewers have written into 12 Responds claiming they can’t reach anyone at the DLT, like Christopher, who said he’s used multiple platforms to try and get through: “I get the same message from every option stating ‘our agents are currently busy please try again later’ and the call hangs up.”

Jensen said the DLT is required to notify claimants of benefit extensions, which is causing anxiety for some people as well as an uptick in the number of calls the center is receiving.

“We can’t handle 90,000 people calling, 80,000 people calling, that’s impossible,” Jensen said, noting that the center has been receiving between 50,000 and 60,000 calls a day.

Another viewer, Kendra, said she too has been trying to get a hold of someone at the DLT to sort out an issue with her claim: “It stated that my Social Security number all of the sudden does not match any current claims.”

12 News has heard of a similar problem from other viewers.

In an email, DLT spokesperson Margaux Fontaine said the Social Security number issue is different with each claim and could be several reasons, including “typed in an incorrect SSN, already certified earlier in the week, exhausted their claim, or being flagged for fraud.”

The message from the DLT is to only reach out if you have a problem. And if you do need help, just keep calling.

“We’re taking a lot of phone calls. Unfortunately, you’ve just got to keep trying,” Jensen said. “We’re going to get through and we’re going to get to you.”

Jensen also reiterated that the DLT will automatically extend benefits, and the extra $300 a week will automatically be added.

Despite the uptick in job loss last month, the DLT said the holidays led to an increase of positions in retail and the transportation and utilities sectors, which added a combined 700 jobs. Another 200 jobs in wholesale trade were also added during that time.