12 Responds: SNAP recipients with kids getting extra $600 worth of benefits

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News has been receiving questions about additional benefits being provided to some SNAP recipients this month, so we went to the Rhode Island Department of Human Services (DHS) for answers.

One viewer, Andrea, wrote into 12 Responds: “I read on Rhode Island Department of Human Services that the governor is giving out a one-time payment of $600 cash if people have SNAP with a child on it.”

Another viewer, Veronica, also had questions about the added benefits and wrote, in part: “When you speak with DHS or their representatives, they are now saying the $600 that was supposed to be cash is now only for food.”

In a Facebook post last month, the DHS said SNAP households with children would receive a single payment of $600 on their EBT cards. There was some confusion over whether that would be a cash payment, but DHS spokesperson Alisha Pina confirms it will be added to recipients’ EBT cards in the form of food stamps, not cash.

The one-time payment will be disbursed on or around Friday, Dec. 11.

Pina also said that new SNAP recipients approved before Tuesday, Dec. 29, will receive the added benefits by the end of the month.

12 Responds also received a question regarding DLT fraud from Tina, who said she’s been receiving SNAP benefits but hadn’t yet received her benefits for December: “When I called DHS to find out why, they told me I’ve been receiving unemployment benefits since June 2020. Impossible because I haven’t received anything but SNAP.”

Tina said she filed a police report. Margaux Fontaine, a spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Labor and Training, said that’s exactly what someone should do if they believe their identity was used in a fraudulent claim.

Fontaine also recommended contacting the UI call center at (401) 415-6772 and the DLT will conduct their own investigation. She said the DLT will work with the “claimant and DHS, so DHS can make a determination regarding SNAP benefits.”

According to Pina, those types of cases are handled by the Fraud Detection and Prevention unit.

