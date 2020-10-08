PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the debate over another round of coronavirus relief continues on Capitol Hill, Americans are left wondering if they’ll receive more financial help from the government.

One viewer wrote into 12 Responds: “Is there going to be a second stimulus check, and when are we they going to give it out?”

The Democratic-led House has passed two new relief bills since May, but since they haven’t been able to reach a deal with Republicans in the White House and the Senate, it’s unclear if Americans will see another one-time stimulus payment anytime soon.

In September, the nationwide unemployment rate was 7.9%, while the rates in Rhode Island and Massachusetts for August (which came out last month) were still in the double digits.

The pain in the jobs market has spurred calls for more relief to families. President Donald Trump called off negotiations over a new bill on Tuesday, then reversed course in an interview Thursday morning.

Trump said his administration was having “productive talks” with Democratic lawmakers.

“We’re talking about airlines or we’re talking about a bigger deal than airlines. We’re talking about a deal with $1,200 per person. We’re talking about other things, but it’s not anybody’s fault,” Trump said during the interview.

Earlier this week, the president tweeted, “If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200) they will go out to our people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is pushing for a more comprehensive bill that includes aid to states and cities and urging President Trump to consider a broader effort.

“We’ve all been working very hard to find our common ground, to agree on language so that we have an understanding of what the legislation will do,” she said.

The Democrats are also pushing for legislation to include money for coronavirus testing and tracing. Pelosi has been primarily negotiating with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on the stimulus deal, but they remain hundreds of billions of dollars apart on the monetary figure.