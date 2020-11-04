CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »
Target 12 on WPRI.com

12 Responds: Do I need to be collecting in RI to use the state’s back-to-work services?

Money

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training RI DLT_477034

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The unemployment rate in Rhode Island remains slightly higher than the national average, and viewers are continuing to report having trouble with the R.I. Department of Labor and Training (DLT).

Several viewers wrote into 12 Responds questioning why their Social Security number was no longer on file with the DLT.

One viewer said the issue prevented her from recertifying her unemployment claim.

“I tried a couple more times, and the same thing happened,” she told 12 Responds. “I returned to work part-time, but I don’t understand the message.”

Another viewer reported a similar issue, saying: “My unemployment benefits exhausted at the end of September. I tried to do my weekly certification, but was told my Social Security number was not on file and I had to refile.”

A spokesperson for the DLT said if you receive a message claiming your Social Security number isn’t on file, you’ve most likely exhausted your “initial benefits.”

“The first type of extension (13 weeks of PEUC) will be automatic if they have only in-state wages, but if they have out-of-state wages, they can either refile their claim or call the call center in order to get the extension,” the spokesperson explained. “After the 13 weeks of PEUC, claimants may also be eligible for up to 20 additional weeks of extended benefits and should refile the claim online or over the phone to have their eligibility determined.”

The DLT said the call center assists approximately 1,000 people each day. Anyone who has questions or needs help extending their unemployment benefits should call (401) 415-6772.

Another viewer wrote into 12 Responds expressing concern over finding a job while still receiving unemployment benefits.

“Do you have to be collecting R.I. unemployment to use the back-to-work R.I. career services? What if I’m from R.I., but collecting in Mass.?” the viewer asked.

The DLT said no; all Rhode Islanders have access to the state’s back-to-work website.

12 Responds: Send us your question here »

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you»

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
Watch 12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes - Only on WPRI.com
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/28/2020: Erika Sanzi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour