PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state announced last week that an additional $1.5 million in electricity rate relief will be available to about 39,000 Rhode Island households this winter.

Officials said the new funding comes from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and low-income households will be prioritized.

This brings the total RGGI low-income electricity funding to $6.8 million, Gov. Dan McKee’s office said. Additionally, $50 million has been made available for all ratepayers this winter, along with $43.5 million in past-due bill forgiveness.

“Our team has been committed to securing direct rate relief to Rhode Islanders to help with their winter electricity bills,” McKee said. “We’re continuing to deliver on that commitment.”

The funding will be available through March 2023. For more information on how to apply, visit the Department of Human Services website.