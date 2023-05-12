(WPRI) — As we approach Mother’s Day, it only seems fitting to reflect about my late mother and her love for cooking.

Ann Marie Hegy was always in the kitchen. She was the ‘hostess with the mostest,’ and our home was constantly filled with people and parties. I’ve inherited that hosting bug and joy of cooking, and though I miss her immensely, I always feel her presence when I’m in the kitchen. I’m so incredibly blessed to able to share that experience with my own kids now.

One thing Carter (age 5) and Theo (age 3) love making with me are Spinach Banana Muffins, a recipe I came across on a blog called Joy Food Sunshine back when I was looking for healthy, easy finger foods when we first started introducing Carter to solids. Of course, it’s always a bonus to sneak in some veggies, so this recipe is a WIN! To make it more fun for the kids, I started calling these “Hulk Muffins” and the boys caught on fast. (They really love their superheroes.)

These muffins are adaptable. You can change up the type of milk, oil and sugar, and also mix in blueberries, nuts or chocolate – whatever works for your family.

The ingredients include things we usually have in our home. We constantly have bananas available, but when they start to brown, I take them out of the skin, throw them in a plastic bag, and toss them in the freezer for recipes just like this one.

Another reason these muffins are great? You can freeze them! We store them in a gallon bag, and when the boys ask for one, we just toss in the microwave for 30 seconds, then give it 4-5 minutes in the toaster oven.

I hope your family loves these as much as we do! Happy Mother’s Day!

Watch the above video to see Shannon make these muffins with her kids, and follow the link below for the full recipe: