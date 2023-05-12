(WPRI) — When it comes to showing my love, I often turn to food. So, when I was tasked with sharing a Mother’s Day recipe, I asked my own mother what she thought I should make.

Without hesitation, she suggested this fresh fruit tart. It’s become a favorite of hers, and it’s often the centerpiece at family celebrations. It was adapted from a recipe posted by House of Nash Eats.

It’s simple to make, easy on the eyes and absolutely delicious. A special way to show mom your love and appreciation this Sunday!

Tune in to 12 News starting at 4 to see Kim make the fruit tart, and follow the link below for the full recipe: