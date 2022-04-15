WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket native Rocco Baldelli is having a homecoming of sorts Friday afternoon.

Baldelli – a graduate of Bishop Hendricken – is the manager of the Minnesota Twins, who are set to face the Boston Red Sox in the home opener at Fenway Park.

He has previously played at Fenway during his time with the Tampa Bay Rays and also his one season with the Red Sox.

While local residents cheer for Boston, some root for other teams including Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt — Baldelli’s proud aunt.

“I cheer for the Minnesota Twins! When Rocco played for the Red Sox, I was a full-fledged Red Sox fan! When he played for Tampa, I was a Tampa fan! That’s how I roll! I know some people are really fixated on their team. But for me, it’s become just whoever Rocco would play for or manage, that’s the team that I cheer for,” she explained.

Baldelli-Hunt described him as a role model for kids who are watching baseball and see these players as their heros.

First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m.