RI native Baldelli a finalist for AL Manager of the Year

Manager Rocco Baldelli of the Minnesota Twins looks on from the dugout during the second inning while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on September 26, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has been named one of three finalists for this year’s American League Manager of the Year award.

In his first season at the helm, Baldelli led the Twins to a 101-61 record and the team’s first division title in nine years.

The Woonsocket native and former Bishop Hendricken star became just the sixth manager in MLB history to win 100 games or more in his debut season. It was also the Twins’ second 100-win season in franchise history.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone—whose team swept Baldelli’s Twins in the divisional round of the playoffs—is also up for AL Manager of the Year alongside Tampa Bay Rays skipper Kevin Cash. In the National League, the finalists were Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves, Mike Shildt of the St. Louis Cardinals and Craig Counsell of the Milwaukee Brewers. The winners will be announced on Nov. 12.