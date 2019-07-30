Rhode Island baseball icon Mike Roarke dies at 88

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Former major league catcher and coach Mike Roarke passed away at the age of 88 this weekend.

A graduate of West Warwick High School and Boston College, Roarke went on to catch in the big leagues, followed by a bullpen and pitching coaching career with St. Louis Cardinals where he won two National League Championships. He also spent time coaching with the Tigers, Padres, Cubs, and Red Sox.

He moved home to Rhode Island and coached the PawSox. When Joe Morgan was thrown out of the famous 33-inning game, it was Roarke who stepped in as the manager.

Big thank you to Kelly Roarke who shared some beautiful memories about her father, Mike with @wpri12 today. An exceptional athlete and coach (and world series champ) but a family man who loved his home state of Rhode Island. pic.twitter.com/KFZqZT6Iw1 — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) July 30, 2019

“Rhode Island meant everything to him,” his daughter Kelly told Eyewitness News. “He was a small-town boy who ‘done good.'”