Report: Alex Cora to return as Red Sox manager

BOSTON (WPRI) — Alex Cora is reportedly back as the manager for the Boston Red Sox.
MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman posted the news on Twitter Friday morning.
Cora and the Red Sox decided to “mutually part ways” in January amid a sign-stealing scandal that rocked the MLB.
Cora was the bench coach for the 2017 Houston Astros team that was found to have stolen signs on their way to a World Series title. The Red Sox were under investigation for stealing signs in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the World Series.
