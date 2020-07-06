Red Sox to begin 2020 season against the Orioles

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ After a late start, preparations for the MLB 2020 season are in full swing, with the league releasing its schedule Monday.

The Boston Red Sox will begin their season on July 24 against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 60-game schedule features 40 games in their division: 10 games each against the Orioles, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays.

The rest of the season will be against geographically convenient NL East teams consisting of the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves and Florida Marlins, meaning the Red Sox will primarily stay on the east coast.