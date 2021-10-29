PETA wants MLB to change the term ‘bullpen’ to ‘arm barn’

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Jose Urquidy #65 of the Houston Astros warms up in the bullpen prior to Game Two of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(WPRI) — With the World Series underway, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is calling on Major League Baseball to stop using the term “bullpen.”

According to PETA, “bullpen” references the holding area where terrified bulls are kept before slaughter, in favor of a more modern, animal-friendly term.

What do they propose to call it instead? The “arm barn.”

“Words matter, and baseball ‘bullpens’ devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said. “PETA encourages Major League Baseball coaches, announcers, players, and fans to change up their language and embrace the ‘arm barn’ instead.”

The nonprofit organization even changed its name on Twitter to Arm Barn.

“Switching to ‘arm barn’ would be a home run for baseball fans, players, and animals,” PETA tweeted.

