MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Alex Clemmey has decided to follow his dream all the way to Cleveland.

After being picked in the second round of the MLB draft, the Bishop Hendricken star announced he plans to forgo his commitment to Vanderbilt University and sign with the Guardians.

The 6-foot-6 left-handed pitcher hails from Middletown and was selected as the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year last month.

This past season, he racked up 84 strikeouts across 35.2 innings, with a 0.59 ERA.