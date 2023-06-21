(WPRI) — At any given one of Alex Clemmey’s starts this past spring at Bishop Hendricken, dozens of scouts lined the fences to watch the flame-throwing left-hander on the mound.

In just three weeks he will be selected in the MLB Draft, and according to MLB.com, he’s ranked the 50th prospect in this year’s pool of players.

“Growing up it’s always been a dream of mine and seeing all of my hard working paying off and put it all together and kind of put the pieces to the puzzle together,” said Clemmey. “I think it’s a great time for me to sit back, relax and wait for whatever comes.”

This past year has been big for Alex, growing as a person and player.

“Everything that you do when no one is watching is what separates you from the pack and that’s really what I wanted to accomplish this offseason,” said Clemmey. “Really prove who Alex Clemmey was and ultimately I did as best as I could and ultimately put together a great season.”

In three weeks, Clemmey will have a decision to make. Either go to Vanderbilt where he has a scholarship waiting, or go to the organization that picks him. Regardless, he’ll be introduced to a new setting with players from different backgrounds.

“I think it’s going to be a great experience to stem where I’ve been from, small state of Rhode Island it was great to go out last summer and be around kids from all different backgrounds all over the country,” said Clemmey. “So I’m definitely super excited for the opportunities that are at hand and just super excited for what’s next.”

The MLB Draft runs from July 9-11.