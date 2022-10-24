PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A local baseball player helped lead the Houston Astros back to the World Series with a sweep over the New York Yankees.

Rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña, 25, was named the American League Championship Series MVP after a dominant four-game series.

The 2015 Classical High School graduate went 6 for 18 and hit the game-tying three-run home run in the third inning of Sunday’s series-clinching Game 4.

“We show up every single day and it’s fun to be a part of it,” Peña said after the game.

He also thanked his family and teammates for where he is today.

Peña moved to Providence when he was a young boy from the Dominican Republic and was a baseball standout at Classical, earning a scholarship to the University of Maine.

The Astros will host the Philadephia Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series Friday night.