MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s the moment he’s been anticipating for a long time.

Alex Clemmey’s dream came true as he was selected in the 2nd round (58th overall) by the Cleveland Guardians.

With four picks remaining in the second round, he heard his name called on MLB Network, where he immediately got up to hug his family members and friends.

A moment he’s been waiting his whole life for.



Alex Clemmey drafted by the Guardians surrounded by his family and friends.



Congrats to Alex, who has shown nothing but class during the whole process!



The Bishop Hendricken product was named Rhode Island’s Gatorade Player of the Year. He is already set to play collegiately at Vanderbilt but could opt to sign with the Guardians.

12 Sports reporter Sam Knox caught up with Clemmey, and his father Ian, moments before the draft at their home in Middletown.