WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Christmas came early for a Pawtucket family on Tuesday.

Michael Cooper has been away at basic training in Missouri since Aug. 9, and his mother Kate has been counting down the days until his return.

“It’s been 133 days,” she said.

12 News cameras were rolling as Michael was met with hugs and kisses at T.F. Green Airport.

Joining the military has always been a dream of Michael’s, according to his mom. He’s a recent graduate of Tolman High School where he was a member of the JROTC.

Kate said they’ll have 10 days to spend with Michael before he heads back.

“It’s a good gift to get for my birthday and Christmas,” his sister Cheyenne said. “It’s been hard without him because we grew up together. We’re only a year apart.”

“It’s going to be the best Christmas,” Kate said. “Just going to enjoy every moment with him, enjoy the holidays.”