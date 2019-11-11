Veterans Day 2019: Events to honor those who have served

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This Veterans Day, people around Southern New England will be taking some time to pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served in our country’s military.

Here’s a list of some of the local ceremonies and other events planned for Monday:

Bristol:

11:30 a.m. – State Veterans Day Ceremony at the Rhode Island Veterans Home on Metacom Avenue. A number of state leaders will be on hand including Gov. Gina Raimondo, Veterans Services Director Kasim Yarn, Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, and Congressmen David Cicilline and Jim Langevin.

Middletown:

10 a.m. – Dedication of new Middletown Veterans Memorial at Paradise Valley Park. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed is the keynote speaker. The ribbon-cutting will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony.

New Bedford:

11 a.m. – Veterans Day Parade. Area veterans are invited to march. Participants gathering at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Rockdale Avenue and Union Street.

North Kingstown:

9 a.m. – Wreath-laying ceremonies at the Civil War Memorial at town hall and at memorials in Veterans Memorial Park

– Wreath-laying ceremonies at the Civil War Memorial at town hall and at memorials in Veterans Memorial Park 10 a.m. – Veterans Day Parade follows West Main Street to Brown Street through Wickford Village to Boston Neck Road and finally onto Fairway Drive

– Veterans Day Parade follows West Main Street to Brown Street through Wickford Village to Boston Neck Road and finally onto Fairway Drive 11 a.m. – Concluding ceremony

Pawtucket:

11 a.m. – Pawtucket Veterans Council, Mayor Donald Grebien, and Pawtucket City Council to hold a ceremony at the Pawtucket City Hall amphitheater.

Westport:

10 a.m. – Veterans Day Ceremony at Beech Grove Cemetery followed by special unveiling at the Town Hall Annex

Woonsocket:

2 p.m. – A World War II veteran will be honored by other local veterans at the Ballou Home on Mendon Road

A number of restaurants and stores in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are offering special deals for veterans on Monday.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will operate on its holiday schedule in observance of Veterans Day. More information »