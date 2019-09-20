Veterans advocacy group hosting outreach fair this weekend

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Operation Stand Down Rhode Island (OSDRI) helps military veterans every day, but this weekend they are making an extra effort to reach out to those who may benefit from their assistance.

The weekend marks the 27th Annual Stand Down Weekend. It’s being held at Diamond Hill Park in Cumberland and this year’s event is dedicated to the late Nicholas Cardi, Jr., who died in July, to salute his support of Operation Stand Down over the past decade along with his brothers Ron and Pete.

Tents at the park offer a cross-section of services for veterans, from housing and employment counseling to medical and dental screenings.

The event runs through Sunday. Click here for a full list of services and hours.