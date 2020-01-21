RI’s 115th Military Police Company deploys to Middle East

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Family, friends, and dignitaries were on hand as the 115th Military Police Company of the Rhode Island National Guard was deployed as part of a scheduled rotation of deployments overseas.

According to the RI National Guard, the members will be conducting routine military police missions in support of Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East.

“America’s citizen soldiers have always answered our nation’s call to duty,” said Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Floyd, Commander of the 118th Military Police Battalion. “That legacy of service has made our nation and the world a safer place. Today the 115th Military Police Company begins another chapter in that legacy.”

The 115th Military Police Company was formed in 1951 and is based at Camp Fogarty, East Greenwich, RI.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, Congressman David Cicilline, and Gov. Gina Raimondo attended the deployment ceremony.