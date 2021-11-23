RI whistleblower prompts Congress to consider more oversight of VA centers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Marines say the greatest weapon in their arsenal is a fighting spirit.

That’s certainly true for retired Lt. Col. Ted Blickwedel of Smithfield, who’s on the brink of seeing years of perseverance finally pay off.

Back in 2018, Blickwedel put a spotlight on combat veteran counselors being overworked and the negative impact it was having not only on them, but also those they serve.

Now, a piece of legislation he inspired may soon be up for a vote in Congress.

“I feel vindicated,” he said Tuesday.

According to Blickwedel, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Readjustment Counseling Service had a policy mandating that counselors conduct 30 visits a week with veterans. He called that “unrealistic,” especially when treating veterans with conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“You’re trying to process specific traumas that veterans have experienced in combat, and it can’t be accomplished within that 60-minute time frame,” Blickwedel told Target 12 at the time.

Blickwedel said counselors were getting burned out, which compromised the care they were providing. He claimed he faced a hostile work environment for questioning the caseload expectations. He retired three years earlier than planned as a result.

In 2018, he filed a formal complaint with the VA, which got the attention of the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO). The following year, the GAO launched an investigation into the policy and found the VA’s counseling standards “have the potential to negatively affect care and create undue burden and stress on counselors” at Vet Centers.

The GAO’s report led U.S. Sen. Jack Reed and Rep. David Cicilline to co-sponsor the Vet Center Improvement Act, which they the two Rhode Island Democrats say would create an oversight group within the VA to look at the counseling practices and allow counselors to provide anonymous feedback.

The bill was introduced back in May, and the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs held a hearing on it last month.

“We need to make sure that all VA facilities are prioritizing quality of care and the well-being of counselors and patients — not visit counts,” Cicilline said in a statement.

“That was the ultimate vindication on a personal note,” Blickwedel said. “But more importantly, what this is all about is veterans’ quality care that was being compromised by excessive metrics that were burning out counselors that caused all that now is being addressed in this legislation, so it’s a win-win.”

The VA has consistently maintained that counselors have flexibility in managing their schedules with veterans. The agency testified that it does not support sections of the bill, saying: “VA has developed an action plan to meet these requirements and is on track to complete the actions outlined in GAO’s recommendations in accordance with timelines established by VA and accepted by GAO.” (Read the full testimony below.)

In the meantime, Blickwedel is optimistic that his journey for justice will soon see a resolution.

“I just felt it was something that had to be done because the veterans and those that take care of them deserve better,” he said.

Full testimony from the VA on S. 1944 Vet Center Improvement Act of 2021