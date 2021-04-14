Biden on Afghanistan: ‘Time to end America’s longest war’

US President Joe Biden speaks about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 8, 2021. – Biden on Thursday called US gun violence an “epidemic” at a White House ceremony to unveil new attempts to get the problem under control. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden says the Sept. 11 attacks “cannot explain” why U.S. troops should remain in Afghanistan 20 years later as he details the timeline for withdrawing them from America’s longest war.

Biden, in excerpts of a speech to the nation he plans Wednesday, says the U.S. cannot continue to pour resources into an intractable war and expect different results. The White House released the excerpts before the afternoon address.

“We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result,” Biden says in the speech excerpts. “I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility to a fifth.”

On Tuesday, Biden decided to leave American troops in Afghanistan beyond the May 1 deadline negotiated with the Taliban by the Trump administration and make the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks the new goal.

To date, there are 2,500 remaining troops in Afghanistan.

“It’s going to be hard to meet the May 1 deadline,” Biden said in late March. “Just in terms of tactical reasons, it’s hard to get those troops out.” Tellingly, he added, “And if we leave, we’re going to do so in a safe and orderly way.”

Biden says he consulted with allies, military leaders, lawmakers and Vice President Kamala Harris to help make his decision to withdraw all U.S. troops by Sept. 11.

“It is time to end America’s longest war,” Biden says. “It is time for American troops to come home.”

He is emphasizing that his administration will continue to support peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban and assist international efforts to train the Afghan military.