PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As a small thank you for their large sacrifices, Rhode Island now offers free admission to state-run beaches and parks to Gold Star families.

Gov. Dan McKee has signed a bill into law that waives state park fees for those who have lost a loved one during war or military operations.

The legislation was introduced by state Sen. Frank Ciccone and state Rep. Debora Fellela.

“No one has given more to their countries than the families of the fallen. It’s often called ‘the honor that nobody wants,'” Ciccone said. “There is nothing we can do to ease that pain, but eliminating the fees for state facilities is at least a way to acknowledge their sacrifice.”

“Those who have made the ultimate sacrifice leave behind a legacy of honor and heroism, but also loving families who will always feel the emptiness of their loss,” Fellela added. “Offering free admission to state-owned facilities is another very small way to thank Gold Star Families for that sacrifice.”

While the law applies to all state-owned beaches and parks, there’s an exception for docking slips.