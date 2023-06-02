NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The third New England-based fast response cutter was commissioned Friday at Fort Adams State Park.

The newly-built cutter “Maurice Jester” was accepted by the Coast Guard on March 2. It’s named after a World War II lieutenant commander from Virginia who was on the first U.S. ship to capture the crew of a German U-boat after its sinking.

The cutter is designed for missions such as drug and migrant interceptions, port and coastal security, fishery patrols, search and rescue, and national defense.

Maurice Jester is now one of six response cutters homeported in Boston.