NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A pair of U.S. Coast Guard cutters are calling Rhode Island home after making the trip south from New Hampshire.

USCGC Tahoma and USCGC Campbell will now be based out of Naval Station Newport. The Famous-class vessels are 270 feet in length and each hold a crew of 100.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said the ships’ arrival will have a positive impact on the state and the Coast Guard.

“The Coast Guard plays an essential role in safeguarding our nation and I am pleased the Coast Guard is bringing more assets home to the Ocean State,” he said.

Reed helped allocate $11.5 billion in funding for the Coast Guard this year.

“The homeporting of these cutters in Newport is good news for Rhode Island,” he added. “From a strategic, operational, and cost-benefit perspective, moving these cutters to Newport makes sense.”

USCGC Tahoma and USCGC Campbell are two of 29 medium-endurance cutters currently in the Coast Guard’s fleet. The ships were previously stationed at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in New Hampshire and took part in many search-and-rescue exercises.

Newport is also the home base for Coast Guard Cutters Oak, Sycamore, and Ida Lewis.