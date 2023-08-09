Meet the Candidates: Walter Berbrick

Walter Berbrick is a Democratic candidate in the race for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District.

Berbrick is a former Navy intelligence officer. According to his campaign website, he went on to teach at Salve Regina University and the U.S. Naval War College, work in national security roles at the Pentagon and State Department, and serve as senior policy adviser to the secretary of the Navy. He was also a community volunteer with the American Red Cross.

Berbrick lives in Middletown with his family.

12 News has sent a series of issue-based questions to each candidate to find out where they stand. Check back for their responses.

Visit Berbrick’s campaign website »