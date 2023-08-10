Meet the Candidates: Terri Flynn

Terri Flynn is a Republican candidate in the race for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District.

Flynn, according to her campaign website, currently resides in Middletown, where she previously served on the town’s planning board and town council.

She describes herself as a “citizen candidate” and says she’s a small business owner who maintains several rental properties with her husband.

12 News has sent a series of issue-based questions to each candidate to find out where they stand. Check back for their responses.

Visit Flynn’s campaign website »