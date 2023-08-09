Meet the Candidates: Stephanie Beauté

Stephanie Beauté is a Democratic candidate in the race for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District.

Beauté is a technology professional from North Smithfield.

She ran for secretary of state last fall, but lost in the primary to Gregg Amore, who went on to win the office.

She entered the congressional race in late March.

Beauté is a Providence native who graduated from Hope High school and earned a bachelor’s degree from URI and a master’s degree from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

12 News has sent a series of issue-based questions to each candidate to find out where they stand. Check back for their responses.

Visit Beauté’s campaign website »