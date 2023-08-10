Meet the Candidates: Spencer Dickinson

Spencer Dickinson is a Democratic candidate in the race for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District.

Dickinson is a former state representative from South Kingstown who served from 2010 to 2015.

He also previously served as Democratic National Convention delegate and chair of nominating committee for senator majority leader, according to his campaign website.

Dickinson ran an unsuccessful campaign for Rhode Island governor back in 2018, coming in third behind Gina Raimondo and Matt Brown.

