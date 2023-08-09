Meet the Candidates: Sandra Cano

Sandra Cano is a Democratic candidate in the race for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District.

Cano currently represents Pawtucket in the state senate and works as the city’s commerce director. She’s the chair of the Senate Committee on Education and a member of the Senate Committee on Finance and the Permanent Joint Legislative Commission on Child Care.

Cano previously served on Pawtucket’s school committee and city council.

She grew up in Colombia before her family immigrated to Rhode Island when she was 16. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Bryant University and master’s degree from URI.

