Meet the Candidates: Sam Sutter

Sam Sutter is a candidate for Fall River mayor.

Sutter is hoping to win the office again, having served as mayor for just over a year back in 2015. He defeated former mayor Will Flanagan in a recall election, but then lost to Jasiel Correia the following fall.

Prior to that, Sutter served as the Bristol County district attorney from 2007 until he submitted resignation at the start of 2015.

Sutter points to successes during his brief first tenure as mayor, including progress on the efforts to get Amazon and Market Basket into Fall River, and has suggested current Mayor Paul Coogan isn’t bringing enough energy to the job.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

