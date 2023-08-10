Meet the Candidates: Sabina Matos

Sabina Matos is a Democratic candidate in the race for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District.

Matos is the state’s lieutenant governor. She was picked for the role by Gov. Dan McKee after he succeeded former Gov. Gina Raimondo in 2021, then won a full term in the election last fall. Prior to that, she was president of the Providence City Council.

Matos immigrated from the Dominican Republic at the age of 20 and went on to graduate from RIC. She recently moved within the city of Providence to a relative’s home that’s located in the 1st Congressional District as she and her husband look for a permanent home in that part of the city.

