Meet the Candidates: Paul Coogan

Paul Coogan, the current mayor of Fall River, is looking to win another two-year term in the upcoming election.

Coogan has been in office since January 2020. He won in a landslide against disgraced former mayor Jasiel Correia the previous November, then won reelection in 2021.

Coogan previously served on the Fall River School Committee and was a teacher in the city’s public school system for more than 30 years.

Coogan argues he has given the city steady leadership following the tumult of the Correia years, and has touted endorsements from other leaders including former Gov. Charlie Baker and Congressman Jake Auchincloss.

Coogan is facing a challenge from Sam Sutter.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

