Meet the Candidates: Jon Mitchell

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell is running for a sixth consecutive term in office.

The Democrat was first elected in 2011. He served four straight two-year terms before becoming the first New Bedford mayor elected to a four-year term, after residents voted to extend the length of the city’s mayoral terms.

In announcing his candidacy, Mitchell touted his accomplishments throughout his tenure, which included reductions in crime and unemployment, plus an improvement in the high school graduation rate and a commitment to capitalize on the growing offshore wind industry.

The New Bedford native was a federal prosecutor in Boston and Washington, D.C., and also served six years in the National Guard. He graduated from the city’s public schools and went on to earn degrees from Harvard College and George Washington Law School.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

12 News has sent a questionnaire to each candidate to learn more about them. Check back to see Mitchell’s responses.