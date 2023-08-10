Meet the Candidates: John Goncalves

John Goncalves is a Democratic candidate in the race for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District.

Goncalves is a Providence City Councilman who represents Ward 1 on the city’s East Side, where he’s lived for the past 25 years. He’s the senior deputy majority leader to the council president and chairs several committees, including city property and state legislative affairs.

Goncalves’ campaign website says he is a teacher at The Wheeler School, his alma mater. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Brown University and previously served on the Brown Alumni Association Board of Governors and Fox Point Neighborhood Association.

12 News has sent a series of issue-based questions to each candidate to find out where they stand. Check back for their responses.

