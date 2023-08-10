Meet the Candidates: Gerry Leonard

Gerry Leonard is a Republican candidate in the race for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District.

Leonard is a political newcomer hailing from Jamestown. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for more than 30 years, including tours in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait and Somalia. He retired as a colonel in 2019.

Leonard is a graduate of North Kingstown High School, Hartwick College in New York, and the Naval War College.

12 News has sent a series of issue-based questions to each candidate to find out where they stand. Check back for their responses.

Visit Leonard’s campaign website »